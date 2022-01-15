Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens and England fly-half Zoe Harrison was player of the match on her return from coronavirus

Saracens beat Loughborough for a two-point lead at the top of the Premier 15s table after Bristol also claimed a bonus-point win at DMP Durham Sharks.

The Bears briefly went top thanks to their 48-7 win against Sharks, who are now working with the Rugby Football Union to improve performance.

Sarries regained the league lead later on Saturday after their 27-12 victory at Loughborough.

Elsewhere, Gloucester beat Sale 17-3 to keep pressure on the top four.

Saracens pulled away early in Loughborough when England forwards Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall scored, before Helena Rowland's try cut the visitors' lead to five.

Saracens' Holly Aitchison and Loughborough's Lark Davies traded tries before half-time, and after the break Cleall returned from a yellow card to score a second and seal victory.

Fly-half Zoe Harrison - back after contracting coronavirus - was player of the match for her impressive attacking performance, with England head coach Simon Middleton watching her battle with fellow international 10 Rowland.

In keeping with the most competitive Premier 15s season ever, Bristol had earlier taken top spot from Saracens with a dominant win at Sharks.

England lock Abbie Ward, Welsh sevens star Jasmine Joyce and Red Roses prop Sarah Bern all scored two tries, while 18-year-old Grace White scored on her league debut.

Rownita Marston also crossed for the visitors, while Jasmine Hazell scored Sharks' only try.

Further south, Gloucester pulled away in the second half against Sale thanks to tries from Connie Powell, Sarah Law and Kristine Sommer.

On Sunday, third-placed Exeter will host defending champions Harlequins, who are currently fourth. The match will be live on the BBC Sport website.