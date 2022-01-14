Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

DMP Sharks have won only one of their last 29 games in the Premier 15s

The Rugby Football Union says it is working with DMP Durham Sharks, who have won one of their last 29 top-flight matches, to improve performance.

The Sharks, who unlike most sides in the league are not part of a club with a Premiership men's team, lost 104-0 to leaders Saracens on Sunday.

"DMP has faced numerous challenges which need to be addressed. All stakeholders want to find a solution to ensure there is a successful top-tier club in the North East," read a joint statement.

Earlier this week, the Sharks appealed for an end to the online abuse some of their players have suffered because of their poor results.

"All players put in 100% every gym, training session and game," said a club statement. external-link

"We will come out the other side and shock all the people that don't believe in us.

"If you are one of the people that don't believe in us, and throw around negativity towards us like it's nothing, then please stop! For our mental health because that really matters."

The RFU have targeted the north east as a key region to grow the game and says that the Sharks, part of community club Darlington Mowden Park, are "working tirelessly to ensure a sustainable future pathway for women's and men's rugby in the region."

The Sharks finished bottom of last season's Premier 15s table with one win and a points difference of minus 989.