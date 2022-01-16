Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Josh van der Flier scored two tries in a man of the match display at the RDS

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Montpellier Leinster (40) 89 Tries: Conan 2, Gibson-Park, Byrne, Molony, Ala'alatoa, Larmour, van der Flier 2, O'Brien, Sheehan 2, Lowe Cons: Byrne 7, Sexton 5 Montpellier (7) 7 Try: Dakuwaqa Con: Foursans

Leinster recorded their biggest European win with a 13-try dismantling of Montpellier on their return to action following a five-week lay-off.

The four-time European champions scored six tries before the break and seven after in a woefully one-sided contest.

The victory puts their campaign back on track after being handed a 28-0 loss for the cancelled reverse fixture.

Masivesi Dakuwaqa was shown a late red card having scored the visitors' only try.

Covid-19 cases in the camp put paid to Leinster's festive schedule, with the province last playing on 11 December.

There was little sign of rust in an impressive display, although Montpellier's desperate performance also contributed to the gargantuan scoreline.

A blemish on an otherwise satisfactory afternoon for the hosts saw Tadhg Furlong forced off early with what appeared to be a foot injury, just three weeks before the start of the Six Nations.

Relentless Leinster far too good

It took less than three minutes for Jack Conan to find the game's opening try as Leinster set up camp in Montpellier's 22.

Jimmy O'Brien and Ross Byrne then made use of fortuitous bounces to extend the lead before Ross Molony charged through a gap in the defensive line to secure the bonus-point in the 24th minute.

For all their impressive and varied attacking play Leinster were, at times, guilty of slack handling errors that prevented them chalking up even more tries.

Dakuwaqa briefly gave Montpellier cause for celebration as he barrelled over the line from close range. But that foray forward did little to put wind into the Top 14 side's sails as Michael Ala'alatoa ran onto Jamison Gibson-Park's brilliant flat pass for a fifth try as normal service quickly resumed.

Jordan Larmour went in at the corner just before the break as Leinster reached 40 points by half-time.

Johnny Sexton kicked five conversions after coming on for his first game in over two months

The introduction of Johnny Sexton, playing for the first time since Ireland's win over New Zealand on 13 November, further lifted the RDS crowd as their side continued to flourish with Josh van der Flier and O'Brien going over in quick succession.

Van der Flier then picked off an overthrown line-out before displaying an impressive turn of pace to charge in for a ninth score.

The Irish flanker enjoyed a fine game, carrying at will to complement his impressive work at the breakdown. It was Van der Flier who received the swinging arm of Dakuwaqa to the back of the head, with the Montpellier back row dismissed to compound his side's misery.

The scoring continued at a frantic pace, with replacement hooker Dan Sheehan helping himself to a pair of tries before Conan and James Lowe rounded off the scoring.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose (capt), Frawley, O'Brien; Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Molony, Murphy; Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Byrne, Ala'alatoa, Ruddock, Deegan, McGrath, Sexton, Lowe.

Montpellier: Bevia; Lucas, Darmon, Martin, Vici; Foursans, Aprasidze; Nariashvili, Guirado, Thomas, Duguid, Capelli; Dakuwaqa, Verhaeghe, Tauleigne.

Replacements: Giudicelli, Rodgers, Lamositele, Becognee, Eymeri, Valle, van Rensburg, Mercer.