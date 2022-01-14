Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Sexton has not played since getting injured against New Zealand in November

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is back in the Leinster squad after a two-month injury lay-off for Sunday's Champions Cup match at home to Montpellier.

The fly-half has been named on the bench for the European encounter at the RDS Arena as the Covid-19-hit province return to action for the first time since beating Bath on 11 December.

Leo Cullen's side were not able to play Montpellier a week later due to Covid-19 cases in the squad, and it was confirmed this week that the French team will be awarded a 28-0 win.

Sexton has not played since injuring his knee and ankle in Ireland's victory over New Zealand in Dublin on 13 November.

Ross Byrne will play in Sexton's number 10 shirt, with Jamison Gibson-Park alongside him at scrum-half and Robbie Henshaw not included.

Second row James Ryan will captain Leinster on Sunday afternoon, with Hugo Keenan at full-back and Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O'Brien on the wings, with Rhys Ruddock hoping to get off the bench to make his 50th appearance in the competition.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Frawley, O'Brien; Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Molony, Ryan (capt); Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Byrne, Ala'alatoa, Ruddock, Deegan, McGrath, Sexton, Lowe.