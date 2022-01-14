Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hugh Tizard has made 27 appearances for Harlequins

Saracens have signed Harlequins second row Hugh Tizard for the 2022-23 season.

Quins announced on Thursday the academy graduate would leave the club at the end of the season and he will now join their London rivals.

The 21-year-old has made 27 appearances for the club since making his debut in October 2019, winning the Premiership last season.

"I'm massively excited to make the move to Saracens at the end of the season," he told the club's website.

"Although it was an incredibly hard decision, I feel that it is the right decision for my rugby.

"I want to challenge myself and grow as a player and I feel Saracens will be the perfect place to do that."

Saracens sit second in the Premiership, one point above Harlequins.