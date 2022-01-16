Heineken Champions Cup: Northampton Saints 20-24 Ulster
|Heineken Champions Cup
|Northampton: (10) 20
|Tries: Biggar, Hutchinson; Pens: Biggar 2; Cons: Biggar, Furbank
|Ulster: (19) 24
|Tries: Baloucoune, Doak, Lowry 2; Cons: Doak 2
Ulster reached the Champions Cup last 16 as they held off a valiant Northampton to claim a bonus-point win.
The visitors were 12-0 up after 15 minutes thanks to tries from Robert Baloucoune and Nathan Doak.
Northampton hit back as Dan Biggar finished off a superb team try but Michael Lowry extended Ulster's lead with a try before the break.
Lowry scored again and Rory Hutchinson's late try was enough to earn Northampton a losing bonus point.
Northampton are 10th in Pool A and there is one group game left, with only the top eight teams qualifying for the last 16 and those finishing 9-11th dropping down to the Challenge Cup.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Northampton: Furbank; Skosan, Litchfield, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Painter; Ribbans, Nansen; Lawes, Ludlam (capt), Harrison.
Replacements: Fish, Iyogun, Garside, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Augustus, James, Freeman
Sin-bin: Mitchell (56)
Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Hume, Moore, McIlroy; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Herring, Moore, A O'Connor (capt), Treadwell, Marcus Rea, Timoney, Vermeulen.
Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, O'Toole, Carter, Jones, Shanahan, Madigan, Moxham.
Match officials
Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)
Assistant referees: Luc Ramos and Flavien Hourquet (France)
TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)
