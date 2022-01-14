Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtney Lawes will make his 250th Northampton appearance in Sunday's game

Heineken Champions Cup: Northampton Saints v Ulster Venue: Franklin's Gardens, Northampton Date: Sunday, 16 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website.

Wing Robert Baloucoune is back in the Ulster team for Sunday's Champions Cup clash against a Northampton side that includes Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar.

Fit-again Baloucoune's inclusion is among seven Ulster changes from the defeat by Munster.

Stewart Moore comes in to partner James Hume at centre with Andy Warwick, Marty Moore, Kieran Treadwell and Marcus Rea drafted into the Ulster pack.

Lawes' selection is one of three Saints changes from the win over Newcastle.

The flanker - who will be making his 250th Northampton appearance - replaces fellow England international Tom Wood with Tom Litchfield handed a European debut at centre and lock Brandon Nansen selected for only his second Northampton appearance.

Api Ratuniyarawa drops to the bench after starting in the second row in the 44-8 win at Newcastle with Litchfield replacing Fraser Dingwall.

Alex Mitchell and Dan Biggar continue in the half-back berths for the fourth straight match as the Wales fly-half starts after not featuring in his team's 27-22 defeat in Belfast last month.

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd will not be able to attend the match after being handed a two-game ban for criticising a referee after his team's defeat by Saracens on 2 January.

Saints announced earlier this week that Boyd will step down from the job at the end of this season.

For Ulster, Nathan Doak replaces injured John Cooney at scrum-half with Baloucoune and Moore taking over from Craig Gilroy and Ben Moxham in the backs, as Hume is passed fit to start after a hamstring concern.

Props Andy Warwick and Marty Moore are drafted into the front row as Tom O'Toole drops to the bench and Jack McGrath is not included in the match day squad.

Kieran Treadwell and Marcus Rea also come into the Ulster pick with Sam Carter and Greg Jones relegated to the replacements.

Line-ups

Northampton: Furbank; Skosan, Litchfield, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Ribbans, Nansen; Lawes, Ludlam (capt), Harrison.

Replacements: Fish, Iyogun, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Augustus, James, Freeman

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Hume, Moore, McIlroy; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Herring, Moore, A O'Connor (capt), Treadwell, Marcus Rea, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, O'Toole, Carter, Jones, Shanahan, Madigan, Moxham.

Match officials

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

Assistant referees: Luc Ramos and Flavien Hourquet (France)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)