Bristol's Piers O'Conor starts at centre in place of Sam Bedlow, who has a shoulder injury

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Ashton Gate, Bristol Date: Saturday, 15 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; BBC Radio Bristol and the BBC Sport website.

Piers O'Conor is expected to stat at centre in the only change to Bristol's line-up as they host Stade Francais in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

The Bears are without the injured Sam Bedlow, who started at centre in last Friday's win against Sale Sharks.

Forward Steven Luatua and back Antoine Frisch - previously part of the Stade Francais academy - join the bench.

Stade Francais coach Gonzalo Quesada makes a sweeping 11 changes to the side that lost to Castres last weekend.

It will be Bristol's first Champions Cup game of the season after two Covid-19 cancellations, but the Bears received points for both games and are fifth in Pool B.

Stade Francais are 10th, with the top eight teams going through to the last 16, and hope to turn things around with Argentina fly-half Nicolas Sanchez and number eight Tala Gray amongst the changes to the visitors' starting XV.

Line-ups

Bristol: Morahan; Lloyd, Radradra, O'Conor, Purdy; Sheedy, Randall; Lahiff, Capon, Sinckler, Hawkins, Joyce (capt), Vui, D Thomas, Harding.

Replacements: Kerr, Woolmore, Afoa, Holmes, Luatua, Uren, Frisch, Bates.

Stade Francais: Hamdaoui; Champ, Laumape, Barre, Veainu; Sanchez, Coville; Bethune, Da Silva, Roelofse, Azagoh, Van der Mescht, Francoz, Briatte, Gray (capt)

Replacements: Latu, M. Alo-Emile, Kakovin, Burban, Di Giovanni, Percillier, Arrate, Kremer.

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Eoghan Cross and Oisin Quinn (Ireland)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)