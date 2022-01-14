Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luke Cowan-Dickie returns from illness to captain Exeter

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 15 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; BBC Radio Devon and the BBC Sport website

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie returns to captain the side on Saturday as they seek revenge for December's Champions Cup loss to Glasgow.

For the Warriors, club co-captain Ryan Wilson is on the bench and hopes to become the second player in Glasgow's professional history to reach 200 caps.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has made five changes as lock Jonny Gray misses out through injury.

Number eight Jack Dempsey's return is Glasgow's only change.

Prop Ben Moon will start for hosts Exeter after Alec Hepburn's three-game ban, while Sam Skinner and Sean Lonsdale make up the second row, replacing Gray and England's Jonny Hill.

Tom O'Flaherty returns on the wing and 19-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins awaits his European debut on the bench.

With Glasgow's Dempsey back at number eight, Matt Fagerson returns to flanker and, on the bench, Sebastian Cancelliere could make his European debut for the club.

While the Scottish side beat Exeter 22-7 in December, the Chiefs have won their last three home games against the Warriors - including a 42-0 success last season.

Both sides are comfortably inside the top eight qualification positions after two pool games, with Exeter fifth and Glasgow sixth in Pool A.

View from both camps

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said: "I'd like to think the Glasgow performance was a bit of a blip for us, just because for the last five or six weeks it's felt like we have been on a real upward curve."

Head coach Danny Wilson told glasgowwarriors.org: "After a good performance at home against Exeter, we know we'll need to go up another level to beat them at Sandy Park. There is an added motivation to tomorrow's game with Ryan Wilson being involved in his 200th game for the club. It's a massive milestone and something we have talked about a lot this week."

Line-ups

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie (capt), Iosefa-Scott, S Skinner, Lonsdale, Ewers, Kirsten, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Innard, Kenny, Schickerling, Jenkins, Armand, Maunder, H Skinner, Gilbert-Hendrickson.

Glasgow: McKay; Steyn, Tuipulotu, Johnson, Forbes; Thompson, Price (capt); Bhatti, Turner, Z Fagerson, Cummings, McDonald, M Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Brown, Kebble, Pieretto, Bean, Wilson, Horne, Weir, Cancelliere.

Match officials

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant referees: Vincent Blasco Baque and Stephane Boyer (France)

TMO: Denis Grenouillet (France)