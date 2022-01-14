Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scotland international Cornell du Preez (centre) joined Toulon from Worcester Warriors last summer

European Challenge Cup Pool A Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 15 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors resume their European Challenge Cup campaign with a first-ever game against triple former European champions Toulon.

The French side have Scotland flanker Cornell du Preez making his return to Sixways to face his old club.

After narrowly losing their Pool A opener at Newcastle, Warriors then had their home tie against Biarritz cancelled over Covid-19 precaution.

Each side was awarded two points from that game in a decision made this week.

That leaves Worcester on three points from two games, with Biarritz top, on seven, and Toulon in second place, on five, from their only game so far - the 28-14 bonus-point pre-Christmas win over Italian side Zebre.

Warriors have loosehead prop Marc Thomas back from the foot injury he suffered in the delayed Premiership draw at Newcastle in late November.

He comes in for the suspended Rory Sutherland, who was sent off in last week's Premiership defeat at Bath, while Scotland tighthead prop Murray McCallum is on the bench.

Matt Garvey comes in at lock in place of the injured Andrew Kitchener, with Oli Morris taking over from Ashley Beck at centre.

Toulon won the main European prize three years in a row - in 2013, 2014 and 2015 - but they are no longer such a force as they were in the days of Jonny Wilkinson, Bryan Habana and Leigh Halfpenny. They stand 12th in the Top 14, just two points above the relegation places.

Worcester: Shillcock; Humphreys, O Morris, Venter (co-capt), van der Merwe; Smith, Simpson; Thomas, Annett, Judge, Garvey, Batley, Hatherell, Hill (co-capt), Kvesic.

Replacements: Baldwin, Waller, McCallum, Clegg, Vailanu, Lewis, Chudley, Beck.

Toulon: Luc; Wainiqolo, R Rebbadj, Laborde, Villière; Belleau, Serin; Gros, Sosene, Brookes, S Rebbadj, Timani, Du Preez, Lakafia, Isa.

Replacements: Etrillard, Fresia, Gigashvili, Roux, Ory, Smaili, Blanc, Cordin.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland).