Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hugh Tizard has made 27 appearances for Harlequins

Harlequins lock Hugh Tizard will leave the Premiership side at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made 27 appearances since making his debut in October 2019, having come through the club's academy.

Harlequins won the Premiership title last season and are currently third in the league, one point below second-placed Saracens.

"I want to thank everyone at Quins for their support and friendship over the years," Tizard told the club's website. external-link

"I'm proud to have come through the system here and gone all the way to winning a Premiership title."

Centre Luke Northmore and number eight Alex Dombrandt both signed new "long-term" contracts with Harlequins earlier this week.