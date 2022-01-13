Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

George Taylor (right) has retired at the age of 25

Edinburgh centre George Taylor has retired from rugby at the age of 25, saying it was "the toughest decision I've ever had to make".

Taylor has not featured this season due to concussion, and said that a "history of head injuries" had convinced him it was the right move.

He made his Edinburgh debut in 2018 and will now focus on a career in finance.

"I've come to the conclusion that I should step away and move on to other opportunities," said Taylor.

"It's certainly not been a quick decision. It's been thought through ever since I got a concussion while in pre-season back in August.

"It's been on my mind and I've made some sacrifices to try and prepare for life after rugby."

Taylor made 38 appearances for Edinburgh - scoring six tries - since making his professional debut against Munster in November 2018.

His brother also retired from rugby due to head knocks.

He told the Edinburgh website: "I spoke to the boys and told them my decision earlier this week. Driving into the stadium and walking into BT Murrayfield, I thought 'this will be fine', but then I saw all the boys sitting there and it was just a really emotional moment.

"I thanked them for everything they've done in my career; they've been a massive part of it."

Head coach Mike Blair said he was "gutted" for the player.

"It's never easy to see any player step away from the game at a young age, however, health and family always comes first," added Blair.

"It's clear that George hasn't taken this decision lightly in any way - rugby is the sport he loves, so I can't imagine how difficult it must have been for him."