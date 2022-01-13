Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host its first Premiership rugby fixture when Saracens entertain Bristol Bears on Saturday, 26 March.

The 62,000-seater stadium was the venue for Oleksandr Usyk's defeat of Anthony Joshua in 2021, and has hosted NFL matches since opening in April 2019.

The north London stadium will be the 40th ground to host Premiership rugby.

Saracens are second in the table, eight points behind leaders Leicester Tigers, with Bristol 11th.