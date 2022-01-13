Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Lydiate was playing his first international in over two years when he suffered a season-ending injury

Heineken Champions Cup: Ospreys v Sale Sharks Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Saturday, 15 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales AM, digital & Sounds, BBC Sport Website & app, BBC Cymru Fyw. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate could make his long-awaited comeback in early February, 12 months after injuring his knee playing for Wales.

Lydiate, 34, has been through a lengthy rehabilitation after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in Wales' 2021 Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth confirmed he has been back in training this week.

"We're really excited seeing him back out there," he said.

Booth says Lydiate will now enter a key period of training.

"He needs at least two to three weeks worth of physical contract conditioning, and if he comes through that hopefully early February he could be available, which is exciting," he said.

"With the nature of his injury, he's been out for a considerable amount of time, we talked about Gareth Anscombe and George North, [it is the] same injury.

"He's got to get confidence in his body, especially for the position he plays and the way he plays."

Lydiate's team-mates - and fellow British and Irish Lions - George North and Justin Tipuric remain sidelined and are set to miss the start of the 2022 Six Nations.