Max Wright scored the fastest try in European rugby history as Newcastle beat Worcester in their first 2021-22 European Challenge Cup Pool A game in December

European Challenge Cup Pool A Venue: Parc des Sports d'Aguilera Date: Friday, 14 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle Falcons make 11 changes to their side to face Biarritz on Friday in the European Challenge Cup.

The Falcons are without Tom Penny, Ben Stevenson, Trevor Davison, Sean Robinson, Mark Wilson, Michael Young and Joel Hodgson for the trip.

The game will go ahead after the French government relaxed travel restrictions on those travelling from the UK.

Bath, Sale and Scarlets are also due to play in European competition in France over the course of this weekend.

From Friday morning, vaccinated UK travellers will no longer need a compelling reason to enter France or self-isolate on arrival, however it will not apply to non-vaccinated travellers.

Players or staff who are not vaccinated would still have to isolate for 10 days upon arrival and, regardless of vaccination status, all travellers must have a negative Covid-19 test 24 hours before leaving the UK.

Newcastle have won their only fixture in the Covid-interrupted competition this season, as they beat Worcester 31-26 on 10 December.

French side Toulon and Italian side Zebre make up the rest of the pool, with the top three teams and one best runner-up due to make it through to the round of 16 stage.

On Tuesday, seven matches which were postponed in December because of French travel restrictions were cancelled and each team was awarded two match points.

Biarritz Olympique: Jonas; Barry, Martin, Vergnaud, Domvo; Herron, Aurrekoetxea; Erdocio, Da Ros, Nutsubidze, Olmstead, Tyrell, Jalagonia, Erbani, Armitage (capt).

Replacements: Soury, Tcheisvhili, Azariashvili, O'Callaghan, Hebert, Couilloud, Bosch, Perraux.

Newcastle: Brown (capt); Radwan, Wacokecoke, Lucock, Earle; Connon, Stuart; Brocklebank, Blamire, Tampin, Peterson, Farrar, Graham, Collett, Chick.

Replacements: McGuigan, Cade, Mulipola, Montgomery, Basham, Nordli-Kelemeti, Haydon-Wood, Burrell.

Referee: Adam Jones (Wal).