Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hope Rogers (left) and Gabrielle Senft will bolster Exeter's pack going into the second half of the season

Exeter have signed United States prop Hope Rogers and Canada back-row Gabrielle Senft as they aim for the Premier 15s play-off places.

Exeter are third in the women's top flight just after the mid-way point of their second season in existence.

Rogers, 31, is the sixth United States player to join the club which is co-captained by compatriot Kate Zackary.

Senft has previously spent time at Premier 15s rivals Bristol Bears and is the fifth Canadian player in the squad.

"We're ready to support them both as they prepare for the World Cup," Exeter head coach Susie Appleby told the club website.

"Hope is going to bring a robust carrying game with real dynamism but also is a real stopper in defence. She's already bringing her personality to the squad and is going to be a fantastic addition.

"For us, the back row is really competitive. To bring an experienced player like Gabby to Chiefs is going to up the ante at training and really add to the quality of our squad, at a crucial time in the season."