Veteran Dragons centre Jamie Roberts has made 94 Wales appearances and won three British and Irish Lions caps

European Challenge Cup: Benetton v Dragons Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 15 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

Dragons have recalled international trio Will Rowlands, Jamie Roberts and Gonzalo Bertranou among seven changes for Saturday's European Challenge Cup trip to Benetton.

Rowlands is back at lock alongside fellow Wales cap Ben Carter.

Roberts partners Wales hopeful Aneurin Owen in midfield and Argentina's Bertranou links up again with Sam Davies at half back.

If Davies makes way, Will Reed will make his debut off the bench.

Following his recall from a loan spell at Jersey Reds, Ioan Davies is at full-back for Dean Ryan's visitors.

Benetton are without a glut of unavailable players, including star wing Monty Ioane.

Benetton: Padovani; Benvenuti, Brex, Morisi, Sperandio; Smith, Duvenage; Zani, Els, Pasquali, Herbst, Ruzza, Zuliani, Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.

Replacements: Baravalle, Nemer, Tetaz, Wegner, Steyn, Petrozzi, Marin, Drago.

Dragons: I Davies; Rosser, Owen, Roberts, Dyer; S Davies, Bertranou; T Davies, Coleman, Rowlands, Carter, Keddie (capt), Basham, Wainwright.

Replacements: Shipp, Seiuli, Brown, Maksymiw, Taylor, Knoyle, Reed, Olowofela.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan: "It's an important game and we've still got a chance in this competition, but we also need to get back playing. That is the most important factor.

"We play Benetton twice over the next few weeks and it will be two very different sides for the fixtures because of the Six Nations.

"Benetton will be physical with a big set piece. I know Marco (Bortolami) very well. He is a smart coach."

Match facts

Dragons have lost their last four EPCR Challenge Cup games, their longest losing streak in the tournament.

Dragons have won each of their six games played against Italian opposition in the Challenge Cup, by an average margin of 33 points.

Benetton have won 10 - and lost two - of their 12 completed home games in the Challenge Cup.

Benetton and Dragons have never faced each other in the Challenge Cup but were in the same pool in the 2007/08 Champions Cup when each team won their away game.

Match officials

Referee: Ludovic Cayre (France)

Assistant referees: Adrien Marbot & Jonathan Gasnier (France)

TMO: Patrick Dellac (France)