Rory Sutherland has been capped 18 times by Scotland

Rory Sutherland will be available for Scotland's Six Nations opener against England next month after receiving a three-week ban.

The prop, 29, was sent off after 75 seconds of Worcester's weekend defeat of Bath for making illegal contact with the head of opponent Will Stuart.

However, his punishment will have been served by the time Scotland host England on 5 February.

Sutherland will miss the Challenge Cup matches against Toulon and Zebre.

But the British and Irish Lions cap could play in Worcester's next league match against Northampton on 29 January if he successfully completes a World Rugby coaching course.