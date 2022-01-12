Saracens' Jackson Wray returning from fractured skull in 'four to six weeks'
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Saracens forward Jackson Wray is expected to return from a fractured skull in "four to six weeks".
The 31-year-old back row was injured in his side's 6-30 Premiership win at Northampton on Sunday, 2 January.
Sarries said Wray has seen a specialist who is happy with the progress he has made.
Wray came through Saracens' academy and has made more than 250 club appearances since his first-team debut in 2010.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old centre Brandon Jackson has signed a new contract at the club, having made two appearances after graduating from the academy.
Saracens have not specified the length of the contract.
