Cooney has kicked 21 points for Ulster in Europe so far this season

Scrum-half John Cooney will miss Ulster's Champions Cup tie with Northampton Saints having been ruled out with a calf injury.

The 31-year-old was forced off in the first half of his side's United Rugby Championship defeat by Munster last Saturday.

His absence means Nathan Doak is likely to make his first European start at Franklin's Gardens.

Ulster beat Saints 27-22 when the sides met last month in Belfast.

Hooker Bradley Roberts could make his return from injury for the Irish province as could wing Robert Baloucoune, who is back in training following a shoulder problem.

James Hume has not been added to Ulster's injury list but remains a doubt for Sunday's contest with a hamstring niggle that saw him withdrawn during the second half of his side's disappointing loss at Thomond Park.