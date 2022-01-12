Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alec Hepburn (left) was sent off after a tip tackle on Joe Marler in Exeter Chiefs' defeat at Harlequins

Exeter Chiefs prop Alec Hepburn has been banned for three games following his red card against Harlequins in Saturday's Premiership fixture.

The 28-year-old was sent off for a tip tackle on fellow England international Joe Marler in the 14-12 defeat.

Hepburn will now miss Exeter's Heineken Champions Cup ties against Glasgow and Montpellier, as well as their next Premiership match against London Irish.

The front-rower has scored seven tries in 145 appearances for the Chiefs.

Exeter sit sixth in the Premiership table, on 33 points after 12 games.