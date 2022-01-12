Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jared Payne has spent 10 seasons at Ulster as both player and coach

Ulster defence coach and former player Jared Payne will leave the club at the end of the season.

New Zealand-born Payne represented Ulster on 78 occasions and earned 20 caps for Ireland.

The 36-year-old became part of Ulster's coaching set-up in 2018 after retiring.

Payne will depart Ulster in the summer to pursue coaching opportunities overseas, after a decade of service to the province.

"A big thank-you to the Ulster community, the fans, players and staff that have made my time here special," said Payne.

"I will forever be grateful for the opportunities and experiences that we have shared, and I look forward to hopefully adding to those over these final few months."

"We all know how much Jared has given to Ulster, as a player, and as an important part of our coaching set-up since 2018," added Dan McFarland, Ulster head coach.

"He has helped to shape who we are as a club over the past decade, and what we want to achieve, and his influence will continue to be felt in the years ahead.

"Jared's desire to learn and improve himself as a coach has been impressive and it has been this spirit, in particular, that has made him a core part of our culture."

