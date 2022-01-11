Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eroni Mawi has made 13 appearances since joining Saracens in 2020

Prop Eroni Mawi has become the second Saracens player in two days to extend his contract with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old as made 13 appearances since joining the club in 2020 and has 18 caps for Fiji.

He told the club's website: external-link "Playing for Saracens is an honour and a privilege, but getting to re-sign is a dream come true and another opportunity for me to grow."

England centre Dom Morris signed a new deal with Sarries on Monday.

The club, who sit second in the table, eight points behind leaders Leicester Tigers, have not specified the length of either contract.

On Tuesday, Saracens also announced they had signed USA sevens international Alev Kelter until the end of the season for the women's team.