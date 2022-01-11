Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Dombrandt has scored 10 tries in 11 matches this season

Harlequins number eight Alex Dombrandt has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club.

The 24-year-old England international has scored 250 points in 87 appearances for the club, since making his debut in 2018.

Dombrandt scored a try in Quins' Premiership final victory against Exeter Chiefs last season and has 10 tries in 11 matches this term.

The club have not specified the length of the new contract.

Dombrandt told the Quins website: "I'm very excited to have re-signed. I love the club, I love what we're trying to do at the moment. I'm really excited for what's to come in the future.

"We're trying to create something really special and obviously winning the Premiership last season was amazing, but we don't want to sit on what we did last year. I think we're in a really good spot at the moment."

Dombrandt joined Harlequins from Cardiff Met University in 2018. He has two caps for England, from wins over Canada and Tonga last year.