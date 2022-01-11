Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kelter (left) has played at scrum-half and centre for the USA in sevens

Saracens have signed USA sevens international Alev Kelter until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old played for the Eagles at the 2017 Sevens World Cup and the 2016 and 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Kelter, who made her XVs debut for the USA in 2016 against France, will join the Saracens backline.

"After spending the last eight years focusing on 7s, I'm grateful for the opportunity to devote myself to 15s," Kelter said.