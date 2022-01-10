Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens centre Dom Morris has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 24-year-old academy graduate joined Sarries at the age of 15 and has made 49 appearances, scoring three tries so far this season.

Morris made his first-team debut in 2017 and has represented England at under-20 level.

"I'm very happy to be staying on at Saracens," he told the club's website. "The club means a lot to me and I can't wait to keep making new memories here."

The club has not specified the length of Morris' new contract.