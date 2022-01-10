Dom Morris: Saracens centre signs contract extension

Dom Morris of Saracens is tackled in to touch
Dom Morris came through the academy at Saracens and has made 49 appearances for the club

Saracens centre Dom Morris has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 24-year-old academy graduate joined Sarries at the age of 15 and has made 49 appearances, scoring three tries so far this season.

Morris made his first-team debut in 2017 and has represented England at under-20 level.

"I'm very happy to be staying on at Saracens," he told the club's website. "The club means a lot to me and I can't wait to keep making new memories here."

The club has not specified the length of Morris' new contract.

