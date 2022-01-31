Six Nations 2022: How to watch, listen and follow live coverage on the BBC
The Six Nations returns on Saturday with extensive coverage across the BBC as Wales seek to retain the title.
BBC TV will broadcast live coverage of every Wales and Scotland home match plus a highlights show every Sunday, while ITV will show the other games.
BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live match commentary of every England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland home game.
The BBC Sport website and app will stream TV and radio coverage and also has live text, reports and highlights.
BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast will become daily during the Six Nations, while former Wales captain Sam Warburton and ex-England scrum-half Danny Care will present a new weekly podcast called Six Nations Greatest.
World Cup winner Matt Dawson will also offer his take on events in a weekly column on the BBC Sport website.
BBC One's first game is Scotland v England from Murrayfield on Saturday (kick-off 16:45 GMT).
Additional coverage
There will be further in-depth coverage across the nations from BBC Scotland, BBC Wales and BBC Northern Ireland.
All Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, all Scotland games will be on BBC Radio Scotland, and all Wales games will be on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.
BBC Sport also has live coverage on its digital platforms of the Under-20 Six Nations, which starts on Friday, 4 February, and in addition will broadcast every game in the Women's Six Nations, which begins on 26 March.
Six Nations coverage schedule
All times GMT and subject to late changes. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page. Further details will be added when programmes are confirmed
Thursday 3 February
20:00-21:30 - Six Nations tournament preview - BBC Radio 5 Live
Friday 4 February
20:00-21:00 - Six Nations weekend preview - BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday 5 February
14:00-16:00 - Ireland v Wales - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
16:00-19:00 - Scotland v England - BBC One & BBC iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Live from 16:45
Sunday 6 February
14:45-16:45 - France v Italy - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer
Saturday 12 February
13:15-16:30 - Wales v Scotland - BBC One & BBC iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 14:15
16:45-18:45 - France v Ireland - BBC Radio 5 Live
Sunday 13 February
15:00-17:00 - Italy v England - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer
Saturday 26 February
13:15-16:30 - Scotland v France - BBC One & BBC iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 14:15
16:45-18:45 - England v Wales - BBC Radio 5 Live
Sunday 27 February
15:00-17:00 - Ireland v Italy - BBC Radio Ulster (score updates on 5 Live)
18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer
Friday 11 March
19:30-22:00 - Wales v France - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Live from 19:55
Saturday 12 March
14:15-16:15 - Italy v Scotland - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
16:45-18:45 - England v Ireland - BBC Radio 5 Live
Sunday 13 March
18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer
Saturday 19 March
13:45-16:30 - Wales v Italy - BBC One & BBC iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 14:15
16:45-18:45 - Ireland v Scotland - BBC Radio 5 Live
20:00-22:00 - France v England - BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday 20 March
18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer
Under-20 Six Nations coverage
All games are live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website and mobile app
Friday 4 February
19:55-22:05 - France v Italy
19:55-22:05 - Scotland v England
19:55-22:05 - Ireland v Wales
Friday 11 February
18:55-21:05 - Italy v England
19:55-22:05 - Wales v Scotland
19:55-22:05 - France v Ireland
Friday 25 February
18:55-21:05 - England v Wales
19:55-22:05 - Scotland v France
19:55-22:05 - Ireland v Italy
Thursday 10 March
19:55-22:05 - Wales v France - also on BBC Two Wales
Friday 11 March
18:55-21:05 - Italy v Scotland
Saturday 12 March
19:10-21:20 - England v Ireland
Sunday 20 March
13:55-16:05 - Wales v Italy
16:55-19:05 - Ireland v Scotland
19:55-22:05 - France v England
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output on BBC iPlayer as well as listen to our radio sports programming on BBC Sounds.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.