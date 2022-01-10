Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Boyd's Saints have won seven of their 12 Premiership matches so far this season

Northampton Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd is set to leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

Boyd, who took over in 2018, wants to return to his native New Zealand.

He guided Saints to victory in the 2019 Premiership Rugby Cup and they also reached the league play-off semi-finals in the same year.

They are currently fifth in the Premiership, but have lost both games so far in the European Champions Cup.

Boyd joined Northampton from New Zealand side Hurricanes, who he led to the Super Rugby title in 2016.

He initially signed a three-year contract at Franklin's Gardens, but agreed a new deal in November 2020 to run until the end of the 2021-22 season. It remains a possibility that he could retain links with the club as a consultant.

The club's board will now decide whether to promote assistant coaches, Phil Dowson and Sam Vesty, with a decision expected later this week.

After reaching the play-offs in 2019 before losing to Exeter, Saints have finished eighth and fifth in their past two Premiership campaigns.