James Botham in action against Edinburgh before his injury

Cardiff are waiting to see the extent of a head injury suffered by James Botham in the United Rugby Championship 34-10 defeat against Edinburgh.

Botham suffered the injury in the 56th minute after taking a bang to the head in a collision at a ruck from Edinburgh's Dave Cherry.

The 23-year-old was stretchered off after lengthy treatment and was given oxygen.

It was only his third match back after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Botham missed Wales' 2021 autumn international series but had impressed in December in Heineken Champions Cup matches against Harlequins and Toulouse.

The back rower has won nine caps for Wales after making his international debut in November 2020 and would be in Wayne Pivac's thinking for the 2022 Six Nations squad.

The incident was not referred to the television match official with no sanctions for replacement hooker Cherry.

Cardiff also lost both hookers Kirby Myhill and Liam Belcher to injuries to complete a miserable day in the Scottish capital as they played most of the second half with 14 men.

"James Botham looked like he had a head knock, head on head so he is getting assessed," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

"The two hookers unfortunately we ended up with 14 men, it was tough enough against 15.

"It is a bit early to know where any of them are but at this moment in time, precautionary, we are not too worried about any of them.

"The next 48 hours will give us a better picture of where they all are."

Most of this Cardiff squad were playing for the first time since October 2021 because matches have been called off due to Covid-19 and players have also had to quarantine following the disastrous trip to South Africa.

Young admitted Cardiff were off the pace but refused to use this as an excuse.

"It was disappointing but sometimes we have to be honest and take it on the chin," added Young.

"We were dominated and they were better than us in every area. We lacked control in everything we tried to do.

"We could offer excuses in we have not played but they would just be excuses. We weren't good enough tonight and beaten by a better team.

"I expected it to not be where we were, some of these boys have not played since October but it's not just the playing aspect.

"A lot of them have come back from being in quarantine and a lot of the squad have had Covid-19 over the last couple of weeks and we have had Covid-restricted training.

"It has been tough but there is no point offering that as an excuse. We have to be better and I am sure we will be next game."