Six Nations 2022: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.

The Six Nations opens with a bang as England visit Murrayfield on Saturday, following Wales' trip to Dublin.

After a long period of English dominance, Scotland have gone home with the Calcutta Cup in three of the past four years.

The rivals have been contesting the old trophy since 1879 but how much do you recall of recent meetings?