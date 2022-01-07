Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Agustin Creevy (right) is the current joint-leading Premiership try-scorer this season with nine

London Irish hooker Agustin Creevy has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership club.

Argentina international Creevy, 36, has scored nine tries in 11 Premiership appearances so far this campaign, level with Saracens full-back Max Malins.

"I'm delighted to be staying because this club has become a second home for me and my family," Creevy said.

"The club is going in the right direction, and I will do my best to help that continue."

Creevy, capped 89 times by Los Pumas, has made 38 appearances for the Exiles in all competitions since joining in August 2020, scoring 16 tries.