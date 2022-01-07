Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rhys Priestland kicked Wales' match-winning penalty against Australia in the 2021 Autumn Series

United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh v Cardiff Rugby Venue: DAM Health Stadium Date: Saturday, 8 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Wales. Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

Cardiff Rugby welcome back several senior players for Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash in Edinburgh.

Josh Turnbull captains the side and Rhys Priestland and Lloyd Williams form an experienced half-back partnership.

Jason Harries is given the nod on the wing, starting against his former club.

Henry Immelman, James Lang, Blair Kinghorn and WP Nel all return from injury for Edinburgh who also welcome back Scotland pair Jamie Ritchie and Grant Gilchrist in their pack.

Summer signing Glen Young is named among the replacements, and could make his competitive debut for the region if he comes on.

View from the camps

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair said: "The squad are obviously champing at the bit play competitive rugby after a number of weeks without fixtures and that has certainly shown in training this week, with guys putting their hand up for selection across the board.

"We're delighted to welcome back a number of players from injury and those guys selected will be desperate to put in a good performance and make the most of their opportunity."

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young said: "I've got my fingers crossed until we kick off in this crazy world that we're in. We've been more or less ready at this of the week for three of four games now, but they've gone awry.

"We're really looking forward to getting a game and we're pretty hopeful it'll happen this week.

"Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed that we get across the white line and get a game going."

Teams

Edinburgh: Immelman; Boffelli, Bennett, Lang, Moyano; Kinghorn, Vellacott; Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Hodgson, Gilchirst (capt), Ritchie, Watson, Bradbury

Replacements: Cherry, Venter, De Bruin, Young, Haining, Shiel, Van der Walt, Dean

Cardiff Rugby: Morgan; Lane, Lee-Lo, Halaholo, Harries; Priestland, L Williams; Carre, Myhill, Arhip, Davies, Thornton, Turnbull (capt), Boyde, Botham

Replacements: Belcher, Domachowski, Davies-King, Batti, E Jenkins, T Williams

Match officials

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Hollie Davidson (SRU) and Ian Kenny (SRU)

TMO: Neil Paterson (SRU)