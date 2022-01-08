Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

United Rugby Championship Glasgow (17) 38 Tries: Forbes, Tuipulotu (2), McKay, Brown Cons: Thompson (4), Weir Pen: Thompson Ospreys (12)19 Try: Evans Con: Anscombe Pens: Anscombe (4)

Glasgow Warriors leapfrogged Ospreys with a confident bonus-point victory at Scotstoun to move in to the top four of the United Rugby Championship.

Sione Tuipulotu's try added to Cole Forbes' early score for Danny Wilson's men for a 17-12 half-time lead.

Full-back Josh McKay wrong-footed Ospreys to score a third, before tries by centre Tuipulotu and Fraser Brown.

Gareth Anscombe knocked over four penalties against the team led by his former coach at Cardiff.

He also set up Dan Evans to cross the line and make the score more respectable, but the Welsh side never looked like leaving Glasgow with a win.

Australian-born Tuipulotu eclipsed a fine performance by Rory Darge to claim the man-of-the-match honours. His eagerness to get on the ball and his commitment to the cause inspired others around him in Glasgow colours.

Forbes' try had edged Glasgow ahead after Anscombe and Ross Thompson had exchanged penalties.

And Warriors moved in to a 15-9 lead when McKay's disguised pass for Ryan Wilson came to Tuipulotu whose strength and footwork left the white-shirted Ospreys in his wake.

Young McKay showed he too could have his opponents clutching thin air when he breezed through following good work by Darge, and Scotland cap Tuipulotu fought off Anscombe's tackle to score under the posts and secure the bonus point.

Evans brought some half-hearted joy to the visitors with his try on 71 minutes, but Glasgow responded quickly from a rolling maul as hooker Fraser Brown sneaked in to round off the try scoring.

Teams

Glasgow Warriors: McKay; Steyn, Tuipulotu, Johnson, Forbes; Thompson, Price (capt); Bhatti, Turner, Z Fagerson, Cummings, McDonald, Wilson, Darge, M Fagerson

Replacements: Brown, Kebble, Piereoo, Bean, Gordon, Dobie, Weir, Fifita

Ospreys: D Evans; Protheroe, Collins, Watkin, L Morgan; Anscombe, Morgan-Williams; N Smith, Taione, Francis, R Davies, Beard (capt), Griffiths, J Morgan, M Morris

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, Botha, Ashley, Cross, Aubrey, J Thomas, Hawkins

Match officials

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Ben Blain (SRU) and Graeme Ormiston (SRU)

TMO: Sam Grove-White (SRU)