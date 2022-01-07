Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lloyd Ashley will make his 150th Ospreys appearance if he comes off the bench against Glasgow

United Rugby Championship: Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 8 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

Gareth Anscombe faces former head coach Danny Wilson as Ospreys travel to Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

Anscombe, who played under Wilson at Cardiff, starts alongside Reuben Morgan-Williams, while Mat Protheroe comes in for Keelan Giles on the wing.

The one change in the pack sees Rhys Davies replace Ethan Roots, with Will Griffiths switching to flanker.

Tongan international Walter Fifita could make his first appearance for Glasgow Warriors from the bench.

Kiran McDonald will make his first start of the season after being named in the second-row in one of two changes for the hosts.

The other sees the return of club co-captain Ryan Wilson, as he comes into the side in place of the unavailable Jack Dempsey

View from the camps

Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson said: "After a couple of weeks with no game and a good week's training this week, we are really looking forward to getting back to league rugby at Scotstoun tomorrow evening.

"Ospreys are a quality side full of international experience. They sit above us in the league and this will be another huge challenge, but one we're excited about and looking forward to."

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "I know Danny Wilson well, have known him a long time and know what his teams are about.

"We know they have had Covid issues, but he is a good friend of mine and his teams are always very well prepared and well organised.

"We know it will be an arm wrestle and we are looking forward to the challenge on a pitch that you know is going to be good under foot."

Teams

Glasgow Warriors: McKay; Steyn, Tuipulotu, Johnson, Forbes; Thompson, Price (capt); Bhatti, Turner, Z Fagerson, Cummings, McDonald, Wilson, Darge, M Fagerson

Replacements: Brown, Kebble, Piereoo, Bean, gordon, Dobie, Weir, Fifita

Ospreys: D Evans; Protheroe, Collins, Watkin, L Morgan; Anscombe, Morgan-Williams; N Smith, Taione, Francis, R Davies, Beard (capt), Griffiths, J Morgan, M Morris

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, Botha, Ashley, Cross, Aubrey, J Thomas, Hawkins

Match officials

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Ben Blain (SRU) and Graeme Ormiston (SRU)

TMO: Sam Grove-White (SRU)