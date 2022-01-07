Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Newcastle Falcons fell to a 31-0 defeat at Leicester Tigers on Sunday

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 8 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle Falcons make three changes to the team that lost at Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers on Sunday.

Tom Penny comes in on the wing for Adam Radwan, who is having to self-isolate, and George McGuigan and Callum Chick return to the XV.

Northampton Saints make five alterations from the side that started the defeat by Saracens.

Teimana Harrison, Tom Wood, David Ribbans, Fraser Dingwall and Tom Collins all come into the team.

Newcastle have only lost once in the Premiership at Kingston Park since April and have had the better of home games against the Saints in recent years, being beaten on just one occasion when Northampton have visited the north east since October 2015.

Saints have lost their past four games in all competitions, but have won on the road in the Premiership at both Exeter and Bristol this season.

Newcastle: Brown; Penny, Orlando, Burrell, Carreras; Hodgson, Schreuder; Cooper, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, Van der Walt, Welch (c), Chick.

Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Tampin, Fearns, Graham, Stuart, Connon, Wacokecoke.

Northampton: Furbank; Skosan, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Wood, Ludlam (c), Harrison.

Replacements: Fish, Iyogun, Painter, Coles, Wilkins, James, Litchfield, Freeman.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).