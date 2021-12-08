Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones made his international debut against Argentina in 2006

Ospreys are optimistic Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will stay at the region for another season.

Jones, 36, sees his contract with Ospreys and Welsh Rugby Union expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The lock is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury.

When head coach Toby Booth was asked whether Jones will still be an Ospreys player next season, he replied: "Yes. I have nothing in my inbox to tell me otherwise."

Booth added: "In the conversations I've had, I've had nothing to think that it's going to be anything but that."

Jones will miss the 2022 Six Nations because of a shoulder injury suffered against New Zealand in October 2021.

Booth provided an upbeat assessment on the fitness on world-record cap holder Jones, who has played 149 internationals for Wales and 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

"He is ticking along really well," said Booth.

"The best things you can say to Al is that you are not going to make a deadline, and he will prove you wrong. He is ahead of schedule but it's a long-term injury.

"For a normal person he is in front of where he should be.

"Where that return is, until you get into that space where you are back towards training and participating in some rugby, you don't actually know."

Jones will be 38 by the time the 2023 World Cup starts in France. Should Jones feature, it would be his fifth World Cup.