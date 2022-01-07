Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ellis Genge will make his 100th Leicester appearance ahead of his move to Bristol for next season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Sunday, 9 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Inconsistent Wasps make four changes as they look to end the 11-match winning run of Premiership leaders Leicester.

Beaten by Sale last week, they bring in fly-half Charlie Atkinson, while Tom Cruse, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Tom Willis start in the pack.

Leicester captain Ellis Genge makes his 100th appearance for the club.

Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet and number eight Ollie Chessum both start, the only changes to the XV which began last week's blanking of Newcastle.

Tenth-placed Wasps have already been on the receiving end against Leicester this season, conceding eight tries in a 55-7 Premiership Rugby Cup mauling at the Coventry Building Society Arena in November.

And another victory for Leicester would be their 16th in all competitions this season, equalling a club record set in 1983-84.

Jimmy Gopperth switches to centre to accommodate Atkinson's return, while Thomas Young could make his 150th Wasps appearance from the bench.

Ryan Mills is also among the replacements and in contention to play his first game since a foot injury in September 2020.

Tigers have in fact won their last 12 Premiership games in a row, including the final fixture of last season, when they were 38-31 victors at Wasps, outscoring the home side by five tries to four.

Kini Murimurivalu will again cover both the backline and the pack from the bench because of Covid, injury and suspension issues.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett told BBC CWR:

"They (Leicester) started to turn a corner last season and have got that knack of finding a way of winning, even right at the death in games.

"They are a really confident team, confident in what they're doing and they will challenge us in different ways.

"They put a lot of emphasis around their kicking game, about building territory, and then they back their set-piece over teams.

"Every game is as important as another, but it probably would make it a little bit nicer (if we beat Leicester)."

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"Wasps can score points really quickly, the turnover attack they have, the phase-play attack they have, they score tries from deep, they've got a lot of talent and pace in their team.

"Last weekend we played at Welford Road in poor weather and on a surface that was very heavy, I expect it to be very different this weekend.

"That's one of the challenges of this competition, you play different opponents who play in different ways, and in different conditions.

"I don't talk about form, I can't coach it, I can't grab hold of it. I'll concentrate on the things I can influence, I can't do anything about what Wasps do, what their coaches do, I'll leave that to them and just concentrate on trying to make my team better."

Wasps: Crossdale; Hougaard, Spink, Gopperth, Bassett; Atkinson, Wolstenholme; West, Cruse, Toomaga-Allen, Fifita, Stooke, Barbeary, Shields (capt), Willis.

Replacements: Frost, Hislop, Alo, Cardall, Young, W Porter, Mills, Miller.

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Scott, Kelly, G Porter; Ford, Van Poortvliet; Genge (capt), Montoya, Cole, Green, Snyman, Wells, Reffell, Chessum.

Replacements: Clare, Whitcombe, Heyes, Murimurivalu, Dolly, B Youngs, Burns, Moroni.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).