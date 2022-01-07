Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins stunned Exeter to win the Premiership title when the sides last met in June's thrilling Twickenham final

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 8 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins welcome Joe Marler back to their side as they face Exeter Chiefs in a repeat of last season's thrilling Premiership final.

England prop Marler failed a late fitness test and was forced to miss the win at Gloucester on Sunday.

Exeter bring in club captain Jack Yeandle and Josh Iosefa-Scott to their front row with Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Nixon unavailable through injury.

Facundo Cordero and Ian Whitten also come into their backline.

Jonny Gray also returns for Chiefs in their second row as fellow Scotland international Sam Skinner drops to the bench.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since Quins' dramatic Premiership final win over Exeter at Twickenham in June.

A Marcus Smith-inspired Harlequins side beat the Chiefs 40-38 thanks to Louis Lynagh's two late tries in a game that saw the lead change hands on five occasions.

Louis Lynagh's two late tries saw Harlequins snatch victory in June's Premiership final

Exeter - who have ended each of the last six seasons in the Premiership's top two - go into the game in fifth place, six points behind third-placed Quins.

Exeter return to The Stoop for the first time since Sam Simmonds' hat-trick helped them crush the Londoners 33-3 on the opening day of last season, although Quins have won their previous two meetings with the Chiefs at home.

Hosts Quins include winger Cadan Murley following a rest against Gloucester in their starting XV as Lynagh joins the replacements.

Tight-head prop Will Collier is also set for his 200th club appearance.

Harlequins skills and kicking coach Charlie Mulchrone told BBC Radio London:

"To get back to The Stoop with a full crowd for a game like this was something players and coaches really missed last season.

"We're really fortunate to be in that position at a time where teams in Wales and Scotland have to play in empty grounds.

"It was so frustrating to experience that last season, at times it was like a training session and the opposition could play freely.

"The longer we can go with crowds in, the happier the boys are and I think it definitely makes for a better game of rugby.

"But we were watching the tape back the other day of June's final and even though there were only 10,000 in the crowd that day, they made more noise that 70,000 do most times, so that was also a phenomenal experience."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"Harlequins deserved it when they won the final last year, it certainly wasn't something that came out of the blue with the performances they were putting together at the end of last season and it doesn't surprise me that they've carried on on a very good vein of form this year.

"They look very settled, very comfortable with what they're doing, they've got great energy about the team, a great emotional bind to what they're doing.

"They're one of the teams that's going to be a real, real challenge for any team this year, not just us.

"I'm quite looking forward to it, I think it'll be a good measure of where we are at the moment and it'll give us a good indication of the things we need to achieve to drive for top four and hopefully get into those end of season games we're after."

Harlequins: Green; Marchant, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Symons, Tizard, Lawday, Kenningham, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Musk, Garcia Botta, Kerrod, Lamb, J Chisholm, Steele, Jones, Lynagh.

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, Cordero; J Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Iosefa-Scott, Gray, Hill, Ewers, Kirsten, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Innard, Moon, Schickerling, S Skinner, Armand, Maunder, H Skinner, Hendrickson.

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).