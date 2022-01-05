Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dragons' only win so far this season came away against Connacht in October

Scarlets' United Rugby Championship (URC) match at home to Dragons on Saturday has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the visitors' squad.

This is the third successive Dragons match to be postponed due to positive Covid cases.

The Gwent region's Boxing Day and New Year's Day derbies against Ospreys and Cardiff were also called off.

Dragons have not played since losing to Lyon in the European Challenge Cup on 17 December.

A statement from the URC read: "The game was due to take place on Saturday, January 8 in Llanelli, however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Dragons playing squad have been reported by the region.

"The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the region and having considered all the facts have deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

"The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game."