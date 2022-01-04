Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Glasgow beat Champions Cup opponents Exeter in their last outing

Glasgow Warriors "are in a far better place" following their recent Covid outbreak, says head coach Danny Wilson.

Both of Warriors' festive fixtures with Edinburgh were postponed and Glasgow return to action against Ospreys on Saturday.

It will be their last match before Champions Cup meetings with Exeter and La Rochelle.

"Although our positive cases are way down, we've still got a fair bit to deal with," said Wilson.

"We're in a far better place than we were. I'm confident that we can still put out a very strong side on the weekend to go out and be competitive."

Wilson's side could overtake fourth-placed Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship at Scotstoun on Saturday, in front of no more than 500 spectators because of current Covid measures.

"Everyone in our squad, and I know Edinburgh's squad will have been the same, really want to play the derbies," added Wilson.

"I'd much rather play those in front of full crowds than play them in quiet grounds with no atmosphere. I'm hoping they'll be arranged in a manner that will allow us to go do that."