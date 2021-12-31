Scotland won at Twickenham for the first time since 1983

When Stuart Hogg made history in the autumn with a record-breaking 25th try for his country, it brought the curtain down on what was one of the most eventful years in Scottish rugby since the game went professional in 1995.

Back then, the only sounds you could hear coming from the old guard of the Scottish Rugby Union were the biblical rants about the end of the amateur tradition and the rugby apocalypse being nigh in its wake.

When Hogg scored against Japan, what you heard were the appreciative roars of a full house. It was Scotland's sixth win in nine Tests in 2021. Two of the losses were by tiny margins.

The only time they got properly outdone was when the world champion Springboks came to town. You have to go back more than 20 largely miserable years to find a time when there was such feelgood surrounding the national team.

The wins were epic ones. Twickenham. It began with England surprising Scotland by taking the knee in the preamble, a move the visitors weren't expecting. In their panic, some Scots dropped but most didn't. It caused a bit of a storm - a cock-up and not a conspiracy. Confusion reigned among the Scotland boys, but not for long.

England were kept tryless and virtually chance-free for the entire game. Scottish fatalism decreed that their dominance in every facet was going to unravel at some point, but it never did.

Even when Finn Russell got binned, the maturity of Scotland's defensive performance was too much for England. Even when we hit the last 15 minutes - "the expectation is going to get pretty heavy for them," said Eddie Jones beforehand - Scotland did not blink. A first win at Twickenham in 38 years was thoroughly deserved.

That was the start of the championship. At the end, they won in France for the first time in 22 years. They had Russell red-carded. France, going for the championship, led until the last second, when Scotland delivered their most clinical passage of play under pressure in years and scored through Duhan van der Merwe.

Those victories were ones for the ages and yet at the end of it all, when the smoke cleared, there was the sense of an opportunity lost. In the game against Wales at Murrayfield they led 17-3 at one point, but poor discipline - an area that needs serious improvement in 2022 - let the visitors back into it.

Scotland were still ahead by two points when Zander Fagerson was sent-off. They rallied and led by four points with 15 minutes to go - but lost, by a point. Had they won - and they should have done - they'd have been two from two and the momentum would have been all theirs.

As it was, they played Ireland next and again got done by a single score. They lost 75% of their lineout ball. That was remarkable. A recurring horror show out of touch that, indirectly, cost them eight points in a game they lost by three. It's virtually impossible to win a big Test match when your lineout is reduced to rubble, but Scotland came close.

'Laughing stock years well and truly over'

Despite a spirited Six Nations campaign, Scotland could finish no higher than fourth

So much to savour and so much to regret. People wonder when Scotland will win a championship or a Grand Slam again. Maybe that was the chance.

They're going into the 2022 season in good shape having beaten Australia and Japan in the autumn and having deepened their pool of Test players by giving debuts to 13 players in the last 12 months, but the opposition is brutally hard.

Ireland and France have just beaten New Zealand. England have just beaten South Africa. Wales came a whole lot closer to beating the Springboks than Scotland did.

In 2021, Gregor Townsend's team won three and lost the other two by a combined total of four points, they scored more points and more tries than they've ever done in a Six Nations while conceding their third lowest points total in 22 years of championship rugby - and all that got them was fourth place. This is a savagely competitive world they're living in.

There is belief, though. The Lions tour might have been joyless for those watching it but eight Scots made the squad. Even now, that's a bit trippy. Five different Scots started a Test - none had started a Test in the previous four tours - and two more came off the bench. There were seven Scottish Test Lions - the same number as the previous six tours combined.

That kind of exposure only adds to a player's confidence, knowledge and aura. Townsend, and his excellent defence guru Steve Tandy, were on the coaching ticket.

This was the year that Scotland's relevance on the Lions stage returned. Some outside the country scoffed at the number of them included. Their criticism was borne out of ignorance and an inability to accept that the laughing stock years look well and truly over.

What all of this means for the 2022 Six Nations is impossible to say, but since the bonus point system was introduced the winners have recorded points totals of 18, 19, 20, 23 and 26.

Recent history tells us that if Scotland are to win the title in 2022 then they better beat England at Murrayfield on day one. If they lose then they better get a losing bonus point and then win the next four. The margin for error is so thin it's barely visible.

As ever, though, the pulse quickens at the mere thought of the Six Nations beginning. One of the great hopes for the year is that there will be crowds there to see it.

We talk about what the men's team did at Twickenham and the Stade de France, but what the Scottish women's team did in beating Ireland in a World Cup qualifier was every bit as dramatic. It was a genuine thunderbolt victory

Chloe Rollie's last-minute try levelled it at 18-18, which left the stage clear for Sarah Law to fire over the conversion to put Scotland one step closer to making their first World Cup since 2010.

February is now huge for Bryan Easson's side. In February, they face Colombia in Dubai. If they win that they play Samoa, Kazakhstan or Hong Kong in the repechage final. They're two winnable games away from the World Cup.

Excitement but also sadness

There was significant change at Edinburgh during the year. A new coach and a new stadium. Richard Cockerill exited and you got the impression that few of his players shed any tears at his departure. He inherited a total shambles and left the club in a much better place, but it was time for change.

Edinburgh needed to kick on and Mike Blair, an entirely different personality, has made a fine start. He has brought in more fun than Cockerill ever could.

Much of 2021 was an absolute mess for the pro teams given the truncated PRO16, the unloved Rainbow Cup and now the new United Rugby Championship.

The URC has been badly hit by Covid mayhem, Both 1872 Cup ties bit the dust, which was a great shame because Edinburgh had just beaten Saracens in a marquee away victory in the European Challenge Cup and Glasgow had just routed former winners Exeter - Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray and all - in the Champions Cup. The 1872 would have been a barnstormer.

Both sides look in good shape. Glasgow have recruited brilliantly with two relentless tough nuts Josh Dempsey and Josh McKay making a world of difference in the back-row and at full-back.

There's also been the rapid emergence of the Hamish Watsonesque Rory Darge at openside. Darge looks made for the big arena; 2022 could be a huge year for him. We are at Covid's mercy, of course. We enter the new year with fingers firmly crossed for better news.

The Ayrshire Bulls won the Super 6 and were good value for it. A concept that had the most difficult birth really found its feet in 2021. The rugby was ambitious and exciting - and some of it was televised, a big boost for its profile.

It will soon become the Super 8 and the numbers may rise thereafter. There is a good product here and it needs nurturing by Murrayfield. More exposure and as much money as they can afford to promote it. Now is the time to accelerate, not coast.

As much as there's excitement going into 2022 there's also profound sadness because Siobhan Cattigan has passed away.

Siobhan was only 26 when she died at the end of November. The Stirling County back-row won 19 caps, the most recent of them against Spain in September. Tributes came from all corners of the game. Her death left everyone in shock.

A life lost, so early. She won't be far from the thoughts of her former team-mates when they play in February. It's a game she would have revelled in. A year of such promise ended, for many, in nothing but pain. RIP Siobhan.