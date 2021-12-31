Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Macleod has twice seen his Wales hopes dashed by injuries

URC: Edinburgh v Scarlets Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 1 January Time: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Flanker Josh Macleod makes his return from injury as Scarlets host Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship.

Scarlets are missing Wales prop Wyn Jones and captain Jonathan Davies with Scott Williams leading the side.

Ospreys wing Keelan Giles will start his first game since March 2021, while hooker Dewi Lake and centre Kieran Williams are named as replacements.

Flanker Jac Morgan returns against his former side after missing the Heineken Champions Cup defeat against Sale.

Josh Thomas lines up at fly-half for Ospreys with internationals Gareth Anscombe and Stephen Myler missing with Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, George North and Dan Lydiate already on the sidelines.

Scarlets have not played a competitive game since 22 October and are due to host the first Welsh rugby match behind closed doors this season after the Welsh government tightened restrictions to combat Covid-19's Omicron variant.

The other three Welsh Christmas and New Year derbies which had been due to take place without crowds have been postponed because of Covid-19 concerns.

Scarlets centre Steff Hughes replaces the absent Davies, while Steff Evans is named on the wing in a back three also featuring Johnny McNicholl and full-back Liam Williams, who is set to make his first Scarlets appearance of the season.

It is the front row where the home side have major concerns with British and Irish Lions Test prop Jones missing alongside international pair Samson Lee and Javan Sebastian.

Peel hopes Scarlets can hit ground running against Ospreys after 10-week lay-off

Former Wales Under-20s prop Harri O'Connor will make his first league start.

Macleod has not played since rupturing his Achilles during Wales' Six Nations camp in February and his comeback has been delayed with games in South Africa and against Bordeaux-Begles and Cardiff called off.

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell is set to make his first competitive appearance since October 2020 after being named among the replacements.

Ken Owens, Dan Davis, Tom Phillips, Josh Helps, James Davies, Leigh Halfpenny, Corey Baldwin, Tomi Lewis, Lewis Rawlins, Harri Williams, Johnny Williams, Joe Roberts, Tyler Morgan and Sam Costelow are unavailable because of injury.

Scarlets: L Williams; McNicholl, S Hughes, S Williams (capt), S Evans; D Jones, G Davies; R Evans, Elias, O'Connor, Lousi, T Price, Thomson, Macleod, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: D Hughes, S Thomas, W GriffJohn, Shingler, Lezana, Hardy, Patchell, T Rogers.

Ospreys: D Evans; Giles, Collins, Watkin, L Morgan; J Thomas, Webb (capt); N Smith, Taione, Francis, Griffiths, Beard, Roots, J Morgan, M Morris.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, Botha, Ashley, Cross, Aubrey, Hawkins, K Williams.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)

Assistant Referees: Ben Breakspear (WRU), Rhys Jones (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU).