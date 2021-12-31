Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England international George Ford has had two spells with Leicester Tigers and will join Sale Sharks from next season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Sunday, 2 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary and score updates on BBC Radio Leicester, BBC Radio Newcastle and the BBC Sport website

England fly-half George Ford will make his 100th start for Leicester Tigers as they welcome Newcastle Falcons in the Premiership on Sunday.

Guy Porter comes in for the Tigers on the wing while Eli Snyman returns after missing out last time through illness.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's former England full-back Mike Brown will make his 250th Premiership appearance.

He had been due to achieve the feat on Boxing Day before their match versus Sale was called off due to Covid-19.

Brown will join Richard Wigglesworth (307), Steve Borthwick (265), George Chuter (262), Phil Dowson (262) and Charlie Hodgson (254) in reaching 250 Premiership appearances when he turns out for the visitors.

Leicester will be without back row Jasper Wiese after he was banned for two matches this week for picking up three yellow cards this season.

The South Africa international was sin-binned during his side's win at Bristol on Boxing Day, which was the third occasion in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, centre Matias Orlando makes his first appearance of the season for Newcastle, with the Argentina international lining up with fellow Puma Mateo Carreras.

Charlie Maddison starts at hooker for the first time this season for the Falcons as they take on the unbeaten league leaders.

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Scott, Kelly, Porter; Ford, Youngs; Genge (capt), Montoya, Cole, Snyman, Green, Chessum, Reffell, Martin

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Wells, Dolly, Van Poortvliet, Burns, Moroni

Newcastle: Brown; Carreras, Orlando, Burrell, Radwan; Hodgson, Schreuder; Brocklebank, Maddison, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, Van der Walt, Welch (capt), Fearns

Replacements: Smith, Cooper, Tampin, Chick, Graham, Stuart, Connon, Penny

Referee: Karl Dickson