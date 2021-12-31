Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England international Marcus Smith has scored four tries so far this season for Quins

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Sunday, 2 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary and score updates on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and the BBC Sport website

Marcus Smith returns at fly-half for Harlequins in one of three changes as the team travels to Gloucester.

Smith missed the win over Northampton due to a positive Covid-19 test. Hugh Tizard starts in the second row and Luke Northmore at outside centre.

Billy Twelvetrees starts at inside centre for Gloucester, as they look for a fourth Premiership win in a row.

Prop Fraser Balmain comes into the front row, in the only other change from the team that beat Bath.

Meanwhile, Gloucester number eight Ruan Ackermann will make his 100th appearance for the Cherry and Whites.

Lock Tizard, 21, last started for Harlequins on 31 October and came off the bench, along with Northmore, in the team's most recent win against Saints.

Just one point separates Gloucester from Harlequins in the league table, with the hosts in fourth, one place behind Quins.

Gloucester: Evans; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Hastings, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann

Replacements: Socino, Ford-Robinson, Gotovtsev, Davidson, Clement, Chapman, Seabrook, Moyle

Harlequins: Green; Lynagh, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Marchant; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Symons, Tizard, Lawday, Kenningham, Dombrandt (capt)

Replacements: Musk, Garcia Botta, Kerrod, Lamb, Wallace, Gjaltema, Edwards, Jones

Referee: Tom Foley