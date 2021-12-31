Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 1 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary and score updates on BBC Radio Devon, BBC Radio Bristol and the BBC Sport website
Centre Ollie Devoto makes his first start for Exeter since the beginning of November, as the Chiefs hosts Bristol in the South West derby.
Jannes Kirsten comes in at openside flanker, the only other change from the team's last outing against Glasgow Warriors in the European Champions Cup.
Luke Morahan returns on the wing for Bristol, one of three changes from the starting XV that lost to Leicester.
Dan Thomas and Nathan Hughes come into the back row.
Devoto has been out with injury and last played for Exeter in the defeat by Newcastle on 6 November. Exeter are currently sixth in the league having won their last two Premiership matches against Saracens and Bath.
Bristol-born Joe Joyce, meanwhile, starts as captain for his home team for the first time in his career at the club on his 135th appearance.
Bristol sit in 12th place and are looking for their first win in the Premiership since 6 November.
Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie (capt), Nixon, S Skinner, Hill, Ewers, Kirsten, S Simmonds
Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Iosefa-Scott, Lonsdale, Armand, Maunder, H Skinner, Whitten
Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, Radradra, Bedlow, Lloyd; Sheedy, Randall; Y Thomas, Thacker, Sinckler, Joyce (capt), Vui, Harding, D Thomas, Hughes
Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Afoa, Hawkins, Eadie, Uren, O'Conor, Purdy
Referee: Luke Pearce