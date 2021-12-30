Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stuart Hogg has scored five tries in 12 appearances for club and country this season

Stuart Hogg has reiterated his desire to stay at Premiership side Exeter.

The 29-year-old Scotland captain, who has been at Sandy Park since 2019, has been linked with a move away.

His compatriot Sam Skinner and England second row Jonny Hill have both announced they will leave in the summer as a new lower salary cap comes in.

"I was lucky enough to re-sign last year during Covid times and the only thing that wasn't disclosed was the time we were staying for," Hogg said.

"I was getting a bit hacked off reading all that kind of stuff and the rumours going around about where I was going," Hogg told BBC Radio Devon.

Hogg helped the Chiefs to a Premiership and European Champions Cup double in his first season at the club and scored a late try in last season's Premiership final loss to Harlequins.

Last month he became Scotland's all-time leading try-scorer and played in the British and Irish Lions' first two Tests against South Africa in the summer.

"I think it's clear to see in the way that I'm performing and the smile that I've got on my face that I'm very, very happy here," Hogg added.

"The question would be why would you want to leave one of the best clubs in Europe?

"It never crossed my mind to leave, but I was getting annoyed and sick of all the stuff that was going around and I wanted to be able to concentrate on playing rugby."