Byron McGuigan has missed Sale Sharks' past three matches through suspension after his sending off against Saracens in November

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 1 January Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary and score updates on BBC CWR and the BBC Sport website

Jono Ross, Will Cliff and Byron McGuigan all return for Sale Sharks as they welcome Wasps for their New Year's Day Premiership fixture.

Sale are boosted after Ross missed a month with a head injury, while Cliff returns to action from a knee injury.

Wasps make three changes to their side, with Sam Spink, Michael Le Bourgeois and Nizaam Carr returning.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Gopperth switches to fly-half after Jacob Umaga's sending off in their win against London Irish.

Umaga will now miss the next three Wasps games having been shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Ollie Hassell-Collins late on in their 38-30 victory.

He will also miss Wasps' Premiership fixture with Leicester as well as their Champions Cup tie with Toulouse on 15 January.

McGuigan returns to the Sale line-up after serving his three-game ban following his red card for dangerous play in their Premiership defeat by Saracens in November.

The 32-year-old appeared to slam opposing centre Nick Tompkins to the ground in the defeat, leading to his dismissal by referee Tom Foley.

Sale: L. James; McGuigan, R. du Preez, Van Rensburg, Yarde; MacGinty, Cliff; Rood, Ashman, Schonert, JL. du Preez, De Jager, Ross, B. Curry, D. du Preez

Replacements: Taylor, Mcintyre, Oosthuizen, Postlethwaite, Dugdale, Warr, S. James, Hammersley

Wasps: Crossdale; Hougaard, Spink, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Gopperth, Wolstenholme; West, Frost, Alo, Fifita, Stooke, Shields, Carr, Barbeary

Replacements: Cruse, Hislop, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Willis, Porter, Atkinson, Miller

Referee: Ian Tempest