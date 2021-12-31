Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Scrum-half John Cooney and full-back Will Addison have become the latest players to sign contract extensions with Ulster.

The province have not yet revealed the length of the Ireland internationals' new deals.

Both players' current contracts were set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile Ulster have announced the signing of flanker Sean Reffell, who will join from Saracens next summer.

Both Cooney and Addison are firm fan favourites at Kingspan Stadium having made a positive impact since they arrived in Belfast in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Since joining from Connacht Cooney has operated as a key figure within head coach Dan McFarland's set-up.

He has been named in the Pro14 Team of Year in all four full seasons since his move up north and is 11 games away from making his 100th Ulster appearance.

Injury hampered the 31-year-old's start to the season but he has returned to start the province's last four matches.

Addison started the season in fine form before suffering a broken leg

Addison, meanwhile, remains out of action having had surgery on a broken leg suffered in the United Rugby Championship against the Lions.

"John is a valued member of our squad, who continues to play a central role in the team, both on and off the field. It is great that he has bought into our ambitions for the future, and his experience and skills will play an important role in helping us to achieve those," said head coach McFarland.

"I am also delighted that Will is remaining with us, and I look forward to seeing him back out on the field soon.

"Will has been extremely unlucky with injury recently, but with his play-making abilities and versatility, he is set to continue to make an impact for Ulster in the time ahead."

The pair bring the number of Ulster players to have agreed a contract extension this month to eight after James Hume, Tom O'Toole, Matty Rea, Billy Burns, Marty Moore and Jordi Murphy all put pen to paper shortly before Christmas.

Irish qualified Reffell set for Ulster move

Irish-qualified Reffell will join the province next summer from Premiership side Saracens.

The 23-year-old former England U20s international was named Sarries' young player of the season award for 2020-21 having been named academy player of the year the season before.

The back row holds the club record for most tackles in a single match, having made 39 against Worcester in a Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final win.

Prop Gareth Milasinovich has gone the other way, joining Saracens on a short-term loan deal.