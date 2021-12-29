Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Valery Morozov helped Sale make the Premiership semi-finals last season

Bath have signed Russia's former Sale Sharks prop Valery Morozov.

The 27-year-old joins from CSKA Moscow and comes in as cover for England prop Beno Obano who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Bath boss Stuart Hooper said Mozorov "will significantly add to our pack for the remainder of the season".

He played 37 times in a two-year spell at Sale after appearing in all four of Russia's pool matches at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"Valery is a high-calibre prop with international experience," added director of rugby Hooper. external-link

"He has solid fundamentals including excellent scrummaging ability."