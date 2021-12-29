Valery Morozov: Bath sign Russia's former Sale Sharks prop
Bath have signed Russia's former Sale Sharks prop Valery Morozov.
The 27-year-old joins from CSKA Moscow and comes in as cover for England prop Beno Obano who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Bath boss Stuart Hooper said Mozorov "will significantly add to our pack for the remainder of the season".
He played 37 times in a two-year spell at Sale after appearing in all four of Russia's pool matches at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
"Valery is a high-calibre prop with international experience," added director of rugby Hooper.
"He has solid fundamentals including excellent scrummaging ability."