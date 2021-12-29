Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The Kingspan Stadium was set to host the New Year's Day fixture

Saturday's United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Leinster has been postponed.

The New Year's Day match at Belfast's Kingspan Stadium was called off because of Covid-19 cases in the Ulster squad.

It comes after the postponement of Ulster's derby against Connacht last Sunday.

Saturday's match is one of three URC round nine games - along with Dragons v Cardiff and Edinburgh v Glasgow - to be called off for Covid-19 reasons.

All three matches are set to be rescheduled.

"The United Rugby Championship medical advisory group has liaised with the medical teams at Cardiff, Dragons, Glasgow Warriors, Ulster and their respective health authorities and deemed that these fixtures cannot go ahead as scheduled," Ulster said in a statement.

Saturday's match was set to be the second of three URC interprovincial fixtures for Dan McFarland's Ulster side, as they are scheduled to travel to Thomond Park to take on Munster on 8 January.